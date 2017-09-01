The Golden Globes, the Obamas’ final White House bash, and more.

The Golden Globes aired last night and there was an unprecedented amount of black actors, writers, and directors nominated. Tracee Ellis Ross became the first black woman in 35 years to win for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy. Viola Davis won her first Golden Globe, for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture. Donald Glover won Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy and his show, Atlanta, won Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy. Ending the night, Moonlight won the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

The Obama White House had a final bash with tons of my favorite celebrities there. It’s so hard to say goodbye.

Watch the trailer for Raoul Peck’s documentary about writer James Baldwin, I Am Not Your Negro. The film juxtaposes archival footage with Baldwin’s words from an unfinished manuscript to craft a timely critique of American racism. The documentary hits theaters February 3. ♦