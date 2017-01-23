Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Good morning! Kick off Monday with these Daily Links…

This weekend, an estimated 3.3 million protesters took to the streets in cities across the United States for the Women’s March. The Women’s March on Washington, and its hundreds of sister marches across the nation, boasted a turnout that is believed to be the largest collective march in U.S. history. At The New Yorker, Jia Tolentino writes that “the crowds on Saturday were so enormous, so radiant with love and dissent, that this larger coming together seemed possible.” Now that the march is over, organizers have prepared a 10-step list for those ready to hunker down and take their activism to the next level.

Renowned activist and academic Angela Davis gave a speech at the Women’s March on Washington. It’s important to remember that many black women laid the foundation to more inclusionary feminism, including Kimberlé Crenshaw’s coining of the term intersectionality.

Jezebel’s Julianne Escobedo Shepherd spoke to women from Flint, Michigan, at the Women’s March on Washington. The people of Flint still don’t have clean water. Their lack of clean water is a human rights issue, and it illuminates the way race and class intersect when it comes to environmental issues in the U.S. ♦