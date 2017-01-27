Breaking down Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud. Plus: More of the news we’re reading.

It’s Friday! Yay! Here’s one more edition of Daily Links before the weekend…

Voter fraud accusations have been a hot debate since the election—particularly because of Donald Trump’s repeated lie that millions of people voted illegally. Trump’s claims have been proven false; The New York Times breaks down the evidence.



Julianne Escobedo Shepherd dissects the history of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, from its origins as a critically panned series to an acclaimed and beloved sitcom.

New research into the cellular science behind LSD makes for a fascinating read on the effects of acid on the body and mind. ♦