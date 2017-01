Literature in Barack Obama’s White House. Plus: Solange, global wealth, & more.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Happy Tuesday! The latest edition of Daily Links is coming up…

Read about books’ importance to President Obama during his time in the White House.

A photo posted by Solange (@saintrecords) on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:10pm PST

Solange talks about the process of making her breathtaking song, “Cranes in the Sky.”

A new study has concluded that eight men have the same wealth as the poorest half of the world’s population. ♦