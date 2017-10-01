’Morning, Rooks! Say hello to Tuesday with this edition of Daily Links…
Sharon Van Etten talked to Pitchfork about her role in The OA, a new Netflix series.
Jenna Bush Hager and Michael Keaton apologized for their “Hidden Fences” slip-ups—merging Hidden Figures and Fences, two films with predominantly black casts—at the Golden Globes. The issue is indicative of the scarcity of films with primarily black casts and the conflation of black stories.
Girl Meets World, starring Rowan Blanchard, has been cancelled after three seasons. Here’s an ode to the TV show and its feminism, relevant and important topics, and wonderful portrayal of friendship between girls. ♦