Women’s health is under attack by Republicans.

It’s Friday! Here we go with some Daily Links before the weekend…

House Speaker Paul Ryan says that Republicans will vote to defund Planned Parenthood. Each year, Planned Parenthood receives about 40 percent of its funding from the federal government, but none of that federal money covers abortions. (A part of the law called Title X prohibits it.) Instead, Planned Parenthood’s federal funding is used primarily for women’s healthcare services. Around 2.5 million people receive care from the organization each year.

Get inspired by Forbes’s annual “30 Under 30” list. The class of 2017 includes ambitious trailblazers in fields of entertainment, science, technology, and more, including teen inventor Ann Makosinski. —Jinnie Lee

Scientists have gotten closer to discovering the cause of a severe form of PMS known as Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder. —Diamond Sharp ♦