Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Start the week with these Daily Links…

Protests erupted at airports across the United States after President Trump’s ban on immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries went into effect on Friday. The executive order prevents citizens of Iran, Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen from entering the United States for 90 days. Syrian refugees are banned indefinitely.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday evening. Watch Mahershala Ali’s emotional acceptance speech for male actor in a supporting role for Moonlight.

I enjoyed this profile of Tiffany Richardson, the infamous former America’s Next Top Model contestant. ♦