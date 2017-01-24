A profile of Tina Lawson. Plus: Amy Rose Spiegel on beauty, and more.

After Beyoncé interviewed Solange, I was left wondering about their mother—the woman who raised two successful stars and is a success in her own right. Read this New York Times profile of Tina Lawson.

I am trying to figure out how to survive, now and for the next four years. Beauty—its rituals, potions, and tonics—has been my one surety, my good thing. Here, the phenom Amy Rose Spiegel reminds us that beauty is very necessary.

Read about Vice President Mike Pence and his dubious policies. ♦