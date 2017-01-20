Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Janet Mock’s interview with Women’s March organizers Carmen Perez and Bob Bland is an insightful look into the history and development of the momentous demonstration happening tomorrow, January 21. More than 600 marches have been organized around the world in solidarity; check if there’s one in your town here.

I’m always fascinated by the mechanics that impact contemporary culture and our world. This article in The Atlantic does a great job of exploring the shifting dynamics that are causing Trump’s declining approval ratings.

In this interview, Jemima Kirke talks about self-sabotage and finding confidence. It feels like an intimate conversation with a wise older sister. ♦