The legislator makes history. Plus: Books to read in 2017, and more.

Ilhan Omar is the first Somali-American woman elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. She describes her success as a “counter-narrative to the bigotry in the world.”

Check out some of 2017’s most anticipated books, according to Vulture.

The trailer for HBO’s upcoming documentary on Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds was released this week. ♦