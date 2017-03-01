Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

After tweeting a reminder that he will no longer be president after January 20, President Obama will give a farewell speech in Chicago on January 10. Meanwhile, Republicans are already at work to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Billie Lourd posted to Instagram to thank fans for their continued support following the deaths of her mother, Carrie Fisher, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, last week. —Tayler Montague

ISIS claimed responsibility for the New Year’s shooting attack at an Istanbul night club that killed 39 and injured over 60. —Diamond Sharp ♦