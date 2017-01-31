Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

Good morning! Get ready for Tuesday with these Daily Links…

This article, about ways that Cambodian rapper Lisha defies gendered expectations, was informative and lovely.

This essay is a great encapsulation of the fight for environmental justice, and the people most vulnerable to a rapidly changing environment.

The woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at her and whispering an obscenity to her—a charge that led to his brutal murder in 1955—admitted that she lied. Till’s story feels as prescient as ever. ♦