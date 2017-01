Activism in 2017 and beyond. Plus: More of the news we’re reading.

Happy New Year! We’re back with fresh Daily Links for 2017…

At The New Yorker, Jelani Cobb writes on what progressive political activism may look like during Trump’s administration.

Planned Parenthood filed a request to halt the plan to cut its funding from Texas’s Medicaid program.

New York resident Sara Kelly Keenan is the first known person in the United States to receive a birth certificate with the gender listed as “intersex”. ♦