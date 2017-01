Gender and the makeup industry. Plus: How to prepare to march this weekend.

Here’s an in-depth look at the “boy beauty” movement and the ambassadors who are leading the way.

If you’re headed to the Women’s March in Washington D.C. this weekend, prepare with these pro-tips from veteran protesters on what to pack, wear, and bring. —Jinnie Lee

Writer Morgan Jerkins masterfully tackles the prospect of black utopias. —Jasmine Sanders ♦