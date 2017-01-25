Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

In a massive blow to reproductive rights, the Trump administration has reinstated the “global gag rule,” a policy that prevents United States foreign aid from funding any non-governmental organization that provides, or even speaks about, abortion to its patients. Republicans have made it clear that abortion access is under attack in the United States as well. On Tuesday, Iowa Rep. Steve King pushed a bill that bans abortion after six weeks. It is unlikely to become law, but it is very worrisome.

The Oscar nominations were announced yesterday and are making history with diverse nominations. It will be the first time three black women are nominated for Best Supporting Actress. It’s a welcome and celebrated change.

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele discusses her intersex identity with Vogue. ♦