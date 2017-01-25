Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Persona is the name of the game for this week’s Creative Prompt. In creative writing, you’re required to take on the identity of someone else when you develop characters. For this exercise, I’d like you to imagine that you’re a person from the past making sense of today’s world. What would that person think? What expectations would that person have for the present? Your submission could be a diary entry, a poem, a short story, a visual piece, or simply a list of expectations. Send your creation to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, January 30 at 6 PM ET. Please include your first name, last initial, age, and location.

