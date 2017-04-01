Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy New Year, Rooks! This is the time of year when I like to dream big, aim high, and imagine that anything is possible. If you could do anything in 2017, what would it be? Because we are in Creative Prompt territory, I’m talking about what you dream of making. Do want to create your own fashion line? Write an opera? Lay out a detailed plan to bring about peace on earth? Is there a novel, screenplay, poetry chapbook, or art project you’ve thought about for a while but have doubted your ability to create? Doubt no more! Seize the moment! Sit down to craft the first scene, write the poem, or make the preliminary sketch. Now is the time to try!

Send a first draft of a project—or an outline of a plan you have for yourself and the world in 2017—to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, January 9 at 6 PM EST. Please include your first name, last initial, age, and location. We are excited to start this new year with your giant, fabulous dreams.

