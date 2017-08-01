January’s Collage Kit was masterminded by Annie Mok, whose inspiration was scissors, glitter, glue, and the other tools of collage-making. You could print these pages and then use them to make a collage of making a collage. (Whoaaa.)
Here is the first page:
And the second:
And the fourth:
In late January, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Annie’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, January 23. In your email, please use the subject line “January Collage.” If you’re able to save the image file at 300 dpi, please do—it’ll make your collage look nice and clear on the site. Happy collaging! ♦