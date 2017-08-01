All the tools you’ll need to get creative.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

January’s theme is POSSIBILITY. For details on how to send us your work, please read our Submit page. ✴

January’s Collage Kit was masterminded by Annie Mok, whose inspiration was scissors, glitter, glue, and the other tools of collage-making. You could print these pages and then use them to make a collage of making a collage. (Whoaaa.)

Here is the first page:

And the second:

The third:

And the fourth:

In late January, we’ll publish a gallery of the collages readers made with Annie’s kit. If you’d like to submit your collage, please send it to [email protected] along with your first name, last initial, age, and location by 6 PM EST on Monday, January 23. In your email, please use the subject line “January Collage.” If you’re able to save the image file at 300 dpi, please do—it’ll make your collage look nice and clear on the site. Happy collaging! ♦