These photographs were inspired by the poem “Borderlands” by Gloria Anzaldúa, an academic, queer, Chicana, feminist, activist poet. We wanted to portray a series of landscapes of transformation—transformation due to our actual political situation, living in Mexico with Trump’s administration hanging above us. There’s an urgent need to talk about and celebrate the multiplicity of races and identities of young woman living on the frontier, and their potential to transform themselves without impositions or borders. These images are about the possibilities of oceans, skies, roads, communication—and about the possibilities of living without labels, without borders. To be everything or anything.



Thank you to María Rangel Isas for helping us with the styling. Thank you to Emilia for modeling. Thank you to Andrea for assisting that day, and thank you to Emilia’s mom for driving us :)