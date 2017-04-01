The mainstream beauty industry consistently devalues black women, while subsequently, and blatantly, stealing their aesthetics. Beauty supply stores—sanctuaries of black beauty, of extensions, oils, weaves, bonnets, pins, and more—become a secret world of black women, where we explore and grow up, learning about ourselves and creating our own culture where we feel beautiful. They are refuges where we often subvert and challenge these notions of beauty standards, as well as face the insecurities forced upon us by beauty culture—learning how to exist and thrive in a world that questions our femininity, our sensuality, our beauty as black women.
“You don’t see us as beautiful, you won’t make anything for us, we’ll create our own world, our own beautiful, our own aesthetic.” —Antonia George
Jasmine Weber is a student artist based in New York City, focused on photographing people of color in ways they want to be seen. Find her @jasmineweber on Instagram.
One Comment
Add Your Comment
House Rules
- Your display name will be the name you use to log in, and the name that people see when you comment on posts. For safety reasons, no last names, addresses, or other personal information are allowed to be part of your display name. Use your first name only or a nickname. (Any display names with last names or addresses will be deleted, and you will have to re-register.)
- All comments on Rookie are moderated. Please be patient—we’ll do our best to keep up, but sometimes it may take us a bit to get to all of them.
- We reserve the right to reject comments for any reason.
This is so beautiful.Log in to reply