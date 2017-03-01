I’m on a gap year. While all of my friends are applying for universities and having a social life, I’m sitting in my room with my laptop and a huge amount of FOMO. But the internet helps. I’m working online, making money, and trying to establish my “fame.” I have something to look forward to every day. I can attend concerts and travel without leaving the room and form an artsy online sisterhood. These collages show how I’m using the internet to find these and other possibilities.
