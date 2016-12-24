Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

If you want to deck the halls (or your room) with something awesome, this bunting by Kati Yewell will do the trick. Print the page below, cut out each piece, and then string everything together.

Download the set here:

Let these freak flags fly. ♦