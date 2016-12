Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Hello! From December 23 through January 1, we will be posting just once a day to give our staff a winter break. Happy holidays, Rooks! ✴

Happy New Year, Rookies! This printable calendar is all about keeping track of your goals, giving yourself a fresh start, and planning ahead.

Click here to download it:

Yay for 2017! ♦