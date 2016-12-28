Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Happy new moon in Capricorn! As you recover from the holidays (and this year), you’re probably wondering what 2017 has in store. Luckily, Capricorn is the perfect sign to help you prep for the year ahead. The Goat is always looking for a come-up and can give you a boost as you set goals for the next 12 months. Usually Capricorn is serious, and loves making lists and spreadsheets, but know that we may not be feeling the practical vibes you’d expect from a new moon in this sign. Capricorn’s ruler, Saturn, synced up with visionary Uranus on Christmas Eve, so you may have more inspiration than concrete plans—at least at first. Give your ideas some structure, like in a new diary or day-planner, then trust in your ability follow through on the rest.

Tonight’s new moon is right on top of Mercury retrograde in Capricorn, making you extra introspective. Mercury retrograde gets a bad reputation for making it tough to get your point across, both online and in person. The secret? When you stop fixating on what’s happening around you and flip Mercury’s powers of perception inward, you’ll get amazing results. Because the new moon is also close to Pluto, the planet of the psyche and transformation, breakthroughs will be deeper than you ever expected. A good conversation, writing, art, or a magic ritual can help you get your thoughts out in the open.

And if you feel emo, be gentle with yourself. Mars and Neptune in water sign Pisces could lead to more than a few tears shed, especially as you wonder what the year ahead might bring. Luckily, Mars channels your feelings into fuel for 2017 projects, and Neptune doubles down on inspiration. Times might be tough, but you’re tougher, and this moon could bring a beautiful solution to any tricky dilemmas you’re facing now. If nothing else, the North Node in Virgo is aligned with the moon, carefully coordinating everything that’s happening to get you closer to your goals.

Ready to set some intentions? Let’s see how the stars can help…