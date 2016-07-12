Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

Donyale Luna was the first black woman to appear on the cover of British Vogue, in 1966. She was known for her striking features and eclectic from-the-future style. Today I’m going to show you how to recreate her signature super-winged eyeliner look.

What you’ll need:

Neutral eyeshadow

Dark brown eyeshadow

Black pencil eyeliner

Black liquid eyeliner

Pink lip liner

How to do it:

Step One

This look is all about the eyes. The bolder the better! Start by covering your eyelids with a neutral-colored eyeshadow. Then make a line over or just above your crease using a dark brown shadow.

Step Two

With pencil eyeliner, thickly line your upper lash lines. Then draw lines over the brown shadow, ending with a thick, short wing on the outside corner of each eye.

Step Three

With liquid eyeliner, carefully outline your lower lash lines, starting from the inner corners of your eyes. End with a straight wing at each outer corner. Leave a little space between the waterline and the liner—aim for right beneath your lower lashes.

Ugochi, who has round eyes, made the wings of the upper and lower liners come closer together.

Sophie, who has monolids, applied eyeliner on her upper-lids just above her creases, then extended the lines further past the outer corners of her eyes.

Step Five

In the 1960s, pale pink matte lips were all the rage. Use a pale pink lip liner as lipstick. It will create a super-matte finish but can be drying, so make sure to apply lip balm after.

Timeless. ♦