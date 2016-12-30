TK caption.

Since when is “snowflake” an insult?

It’s important to embrace your ability to shine. This easy highlighting trick is super cheap and customizable. In just a few quick minutes, you’ll be as sparkly as a snowflake!

What you’ll need:

glitter1

How to do it:

Step One

glitter2

Start off with no makeup, or lots of makeup—whatever you want!

Step Two

glitter4

Use your fingers to apply glitter eye shadow to your cheek bones. It will be a little sticky, but that’s the idea. You’re creating a subtle highlight effect, and prepping your cheeks for glitter and sequins.

Step Three

glitter5

Grab your glitter!

Step Four

glitter6

Load a makeup brush with glitter, then sweep it over the sticky, glittery eye shadow base. The shadow will act as an adhesive, so fear not about glitter falling off.

Step Five

glitter7

Pick up a sequin with the pad of your finger, drop a little eyelash glue on the back, and then stick the sequin to your cheek. Repeat until you’ve achieved the desired level of glitz.

glitter8

Done! Now you’re sparkling like ice. ♦