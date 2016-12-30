Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

It’s important to embrace your ability to shine. This easy highlighting trick is super cheap and customizable. In just a few quick minutes, you’ll be as sparkly as a snowflake!

What you’ll need:

Glitter eye shadow (Wet n Wild has one that’s a dollar.)

Cosmetic glitter (Regular glitter is scratchy if it gets in your eyes. Makeup For Ever has cosmetic glitter in a bunch of different colors.)

A makeup brush

Sequins

Eyelash glue

How to do it:

Step One

Start off with no makeup, or lots of makeup—whatever you want!

Step Two

Use your fingers to apply glitter eye shadow to your cheek bones. It will be a little sticky, but that’s the idea. You’re creating a subtle highlight effect, and prepping your cheeks for glitter and sequins.

Step Three

Grab your glitter!

Step Four

Load a makeup brush with glitter, then sweep it over the sticky, glittery eye shadow base. The shadow will act as an adhesive, so fear not about glitter falling off.

Step Five

Pick up a sequin with the pad of your finger, drop a little eyelash glue on the back, and then stick the sequin to your cheek. Repeat until you’ve achieved the desired level of glitz.

Done! Now you’re sparkling like ice. ♦