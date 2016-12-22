President Obama moves to conserve the oceans, plus more news to start your day.

Good morning, Rooks! After today, Daily Links will be taking a holiday break through the end of the year. Links will be back on Monday, January 2.

President Obama is taking preemptive action and “indefinitely” making federally owned waters in the Arctic and Atlantic Ocean off limits to future oil and gas drilling.

A legislative deal to repeal North Carolina’s House Bill 2, the state’s discriminatory law that bans transgender people from using public bathrooms that correspond to their gender, fell through last night. —Upasna Barath

#BoycottDelta is trending on Twitter after Muslim Youtuber Adam Saleh and his friend said they were kicked off a plane for speaking Arabic. —Alyssa Etoile ♦