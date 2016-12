Oprah’s interview with Michelle Obama, plus more news to start your day.

Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

December’s theme is TIME TRAVEL. Here’s what kinds of submissions we’re looking for, plus info on how to send us your work. ✴

Hello! The latest edition of Daily Links is headed your way…

Michelle Obama gave one of her last interviews as First Lady on Monday. Speaking to Oprah, she discussed being stereotyped as an “angry black woman,” Donald Trump’s election, and the decision to “live your life out loud.” —Diamond Sharp

The 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been announced and include Joan Baez, Tupac Shakur, and Yes.

Barrier-breaking model and fashion editor China Machado has died. —Allyssa Yohana ♦