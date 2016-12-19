Good morning! Kick off the week with this edition of Daily Links…
One of the greatest Christmas movies EVER, Love Actually, was the inspiration for this Saturday Night Live skit of Kate McKinnon as Hillary Clinton asking an elector to not vote for Trump. The Electoral College convenes today to cast their votes for president.
Good news for those of us mourning Vine: Apparently you can still create six-second videos through the service, and either save them or post them on Twitter. Phew! —Fariha Róisín
Inkoo Kang reflects on the diversity and quality of this year’s TV offerings. —Diamond Sharp ♦