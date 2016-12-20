Fighting complacency in the Trump era, & more.

Hello! Get ready for Tuesday with these Daily Links…

Writer Ezekiel Kweku explains why it’s important to fight complacency as we enter a Trump presidency. —Diamond Sharp

In an experiment on public assistance and safety nets, the Finnish government is set to give 2,000 unemployed citizens a guaranteed income over the course of two years, starting next month.

The Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot and killed Monday while giving a speech at a photo exhibition in Ankara. The shooter referenced the crisis in Aleppo, Syria before being gunned down and killed. —Hawa ♦