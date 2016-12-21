Rookie is an online magazine and book series for teenagers. Each month, a different editorial theme drives the writing, photography, and artwork that we publish. Learn more about us here , and find out how to submit your work here !

The year is almost over! I know many people, myself included, are very happy to see 2016 go. Reflecting creatively is a great way to close out the year. For this creative prompt, think about how you want to say goodbye to 2016. Are there certain memories you wish to record in prose or poem? A collage of favorite moments? A visual or poetic tribute you want to make to honor those we lost this year? A rant or piece of art that says “goodbye 2016, you stink”? You may be in a mood to let go of anger, to purge ugly feelings, or to celebrate and honor the positive things you were a part of this year. Maybe you even want to do both! Whatever form your goodbye to this year takes, send it to us along with your first name, last initial, age, and city/state to [email protected] with the subject line “Creative Prompt” by Monday, January 2 at 6 PM EST. We’ll see you in the New Year!

Last week, we asked you to go back in time and change the past. Here’s where your time travels took you…